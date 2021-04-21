Scherzer expected to start for Washington against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (8-9, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (0-3, 23.40 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -172, Cardinals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and St. Louis will play on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 4-5 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .305.

The Cardinals are 6-5 in road games. St. Louis has hit 25 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Paul DeJong leads them with five homers.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Daniel Hudson recorded his second victory and Josh Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Giovanny Gallegos took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 18 hits and has eight RBIs.

Yadier Molina leads the Cardinals with eight extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

