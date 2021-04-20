CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Corbin expected to start as Washington hosts St. Louis

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:06 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (8-8, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (5-9, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-2, 21.32 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -128, Cardinals +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and St. Louis will play on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 3-5 in home games in 2020. Washington ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Juan Soto leads the club with an average of .300.

The Cardinals have gone 6-4 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .408, good for fourth in the National League. Yadier Molina leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 12-5. Jack Flaherty earned his third victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for St. Louis. Joe Ross registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with four home runs and is batting .291.

DeJong leads the Cardinals with five home runs and is batting .189.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

