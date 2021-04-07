CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Braves look to break 4-game losing streak

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (0-4) vs. Washington Nationals (1-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.09.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

