CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Atlanta takes 3-game slide…

Atlanta takes 3-game slide into matchup with Washington

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (0-3) vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ehire Adrianza: (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up