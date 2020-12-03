CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Washington Nationals » Joe Ross, Nationals agree…

Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 2:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $1.5 million contract Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who had been eligible for salary arbitration, opted to sit out last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in nine starts and 18 relief appearances in 2019, helping the Nationals win the World Series.

Ross struck out 57 and walked 33 in 64 innings in 2019. He was set to earn a $1.5 million salary in 2020 before opting out.

Ross is 21-19 with a 4.29 ERA in 57 starts and 21 relief appearances over five big league seasons, all with the Nationals. He took the loss in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series against Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

An NDAA veto could threaten special pay for troops, lawmakers say they won't let that happen

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up