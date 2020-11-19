THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Washington Nationals moving Triple-A affiliate to Rochester

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 6:46 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Washington Nationals are moving their Triple-A affiliate back to upstate New York after two years on the West Coast.

The Nationals announced Thursday that they will relocate from Fresno, California, to Rochester of the International League. The change ends the Rochester Red Wings’ 18-year affiliation with the Minnesota Twins.

“We are very excited to partner with the Rochester Red Wings and to have our Triple-A affiliate back in the region,” Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “The Red Wings are a well-built, well-run organization that will be an asset to our player development system, and we are proud to be a part of Rochester, New York’s rich baseball tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.”

Washington’s Triple-A franchise was in nearby Syracuse of the International League for 10 seasons, a run that ended two years ago. The New York Mets bought the Syracuse Chiefs in 2017, but the Nationals supplied players for one more season.

Rochester also has been affiliated with the Orioles (1961-2002) and Cardinals (1929-60).

