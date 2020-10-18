World Series First At-Bat Homers The Associated Press

A list of players who hit home runs in their first World Series at-bat: Michael A. Taylor, Washington Nationals, 2019 Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals, 2019 Eduardo Nunez, Boston Red Sox, 2018 Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2018 Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2017 Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, 2008 Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox, 2007 Bobby Kielty, Boston Red Sox, 2007 Geoff Blum, Chicago White Sox, 2005 Mike Lamb, Houston Astros, 2005 David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox, 2004 Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels, 2002 Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 2002 x-Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, 1996 Fred McGriff, Atlanta Braves, 1995 Ed Sprague, Toronto Blue Jays, 1992 Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds, 1990 Bill Bathe, San Francisco Giants, 1989 Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics, 1988 Mickey Hatcher, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1988 Jim Dwyer, Baltimore Orioles, 1983 Bob Watson, New York Yankees, 1981 Amos Otis, Kansas City Royals, 1980 Doug DeCinces, Baltimore Orioles, 1979 Jim Mason, New York Yankees, 1976 x-Gene Tenace, Oakland Athletics, 1972 Don Buford, Baltimore Orioles, 1969 Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers, 1968 Jose Santiago, Boston Red Sox, 1967 Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, 1966 Don Mincher, Minnesota Twins, 1965 Roger Maris, New York Yankees, 1960 Elston Howard, New York Yankees, 1955 Dusty Rhodes, New York Giants, 1954 George Selkirk, New York Yankees, 1936 Mel Ott, New York Giants, 1933 George Watkins, St. Louis Cardinals, 1930 Joe Harris, Washington Senators, 1925 Chick Fewster, New York Yankees, 1921 ___ x-homered first two at-bats Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

