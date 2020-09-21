Girardi, Quinn ejected from Phils’ game vs Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and center fielder Roman Quinn were ejected from Monday night’s game against the Washington Nationals…

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and center fielder Roman Quinn were ejected from Monday night’s game against the Washington Nationals in the third inning for arguing a call by plate umpire Junior Valentine.

Girardi came out of the dugout to argue after Quinn took a called third strike on an 84 mph splitter from Aníbal Sánchez with a full count. Quinn was replaced by Mickey Moniak, who went to left. Adam Haseley shifted from left to center.

Philadelphia trailed 2-0. The Phillies, competing for a wild-card berth in the playoffs, are scheduled to play their final eight games away from home.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.