Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .238 Davis 3b…

Listen now to WTOP News

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .238 Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .297 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .174 Ramos dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .216 Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .318 Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125 Cordell cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gimenez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Totals 36 3 10 3 4 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Kendrick 1b 4 2 4 1 0 0 .300 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .379 Harrison lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .143 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .417 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Totals 32 5 10 5 2 6

New York 000 210 000—3 10 1 Washington 113 000 000—5 10 1

a-struck out for Cordell in the 8th.

E_Dozier (1), Kieboom (1). LOB_New York 10, Washington 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). HR_Conforto (2), off Corbin; Kendrick (1), off Matz; Harrison (1), off Matz. RBIs_Conforto 2 (6), Alonso (4), Kendrick (2), Harrison 2 (2), Castro (1), Kieboom (1). SB_Harrison (1), Dozier (0). CS_Turner (2). SF_Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Ramos, Nido, Conforto); Washington 2 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 4.

GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_New York 1 (Davis, Gimenez, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz L,0-2 3 7 5 5 0 3 78 5.65 Sewald 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 35 5.06 Familia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.18 Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 10.80 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.15 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin W,1-0 5 2-3 8 3 3 1 8 102 3.00 Harper H,1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 12 0.00 Rainey H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.59 Guerra H,2 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.93 Hudson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 3-0, Harper 2-0, Rainey 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tim Timmons; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.