Turner takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Red Sox

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 7:30 AM

Washington Nationals (11-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-21, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.31 ERA) Boston: Martin Perez (2-3, 3.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington’s Turner puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 4-10 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .291.

The Nationals are 7-5 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 17 RBIs and is batting .276.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 14 extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

