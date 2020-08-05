CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Scherzer expected to start for Washington against New York

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (4-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (4-4, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rick Porcello (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 231 total home runs last year.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Washington leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Will Harris: (groin), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (quad), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (back), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

