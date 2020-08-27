Philadelphia visits Washington, aims to build on Nola’s strong outing

The Nationals are 6-9 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .380.

Philadelphia Phillies (12-14, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-17, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Spencer Howard (0-1, 6.17 ERA) Washington: Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 11000; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 6-9 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .380.

The Phillies are 9-6 against NL East Division opponents. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .344 is second in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .441.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with eight home runs and has 18 RBIs.

J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 27 hits and is batting .284.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

