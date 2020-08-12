New York to host Washington Wednesday

Washington Nationals (6-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (7-11, fifth in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Washington Nationals (6-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (7-11, fifth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 7.84 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Washington leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (illness), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Nationals: Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.