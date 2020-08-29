CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Nats sign longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt

The Associated Press

August 29, 2020, 6:57 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have signed former longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, adding him for the final month of the season.

The 32-year-old Holt played for the Red Sox for seven years before signing a $3.25-million, one-year deal with Milwaukee as a free agent in February.

Holt was released by the Brewers this week after hitting just .100 with nine strikeouts in 30 at-bats over 16 games.

Holt, a popular player with Boston, was a member of its 2018 World Series championship team.

