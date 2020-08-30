CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals, streaking Turner set…

Nationals, streaking Turner set for matchup against Red Sox

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (12-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-22, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Austin Voth (0-3, 6.65 ERA) Boston: Zack Godley (0-3, 7.29 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox 1; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington’s Turner puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 5-11 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .295.

The Nationals are 8-6 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the majors. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .441.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits and is batting .295.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .350.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up