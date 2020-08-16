Means expected to start as Orioles host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (7-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-8, second in the NL East) Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05…

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-1, 7.71 ERA, .71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Orioles finished 25-56 in home games in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

