CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington Nationals » Means expected to start…

Means expected to start as Orioles host the Nationals

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (7-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-8, second in the NL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-1, 7.71 ERA, .71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Orioles finished 25-56 in home games in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team last season while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up