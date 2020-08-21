CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Corbin scheduled to start for Nationals against Marlins

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (9-9, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 1.84 ERA, .75 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.35 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

