Corbin scheduled to start for Nationals against Marlins

Miami Marlins (9-9, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12, fifth in the NL East)
Washington; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 1.84 ERA, .75 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals on Friday.
The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.35 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.