Corbin scheduled to start as Washington hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (11-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-16, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (11-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-16, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-2, 3.10 ERA, .90 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 231 total home runs last season.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division play in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 311 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.