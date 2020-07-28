Voth expected to start for the Nationals against the Blue Jays

The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (2-2, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3, fifth in the AL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tanner Roark (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Nationals: Austin Voth (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The Nationals went 50-31 at home in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Blue Jays went 32-49 on the road in 2019. Toronto hit 247 total home runs with 538 total extra base hits last year.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Travis Shaw: (personal), Bo Bichette: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

