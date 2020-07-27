CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Sanchez expected to start for Washington against Toronto

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 3:05 AM

Toronto Blue Jays (1-2, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-2, fifth in the AL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Nationals went 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (undisclosed), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

