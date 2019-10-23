World Series first at-Bat homers

The Associated Press

A list of players who hit home runs in their first World Series at-bat:

Michael A. Taylor, Washington Nationals, 2019

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals, 2019

Eduardo Nunez, Boston Red Sox, 2018

Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2018

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2017

Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies, 2008

Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox, 2007

Bobby Kielty, Boston Red Sox, 2007

Geoff Blum, Chicago White Sox, 2005

Mike Lamb, Houston Astros, 2005

David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox, 2004

Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels, 2002

Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 2002

x-Andruw Jones, Atlanta Braves, 1996

Fred McGriff, Atlanta Braves, 1995

Ed Sprague, Toronto Blue Jays, 1992

Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds, 1990

Bill Bathe, San Francisco Giants, 1989

Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics, 1988

Mickey Hatcher, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1988

Jim Dwyer, Baltimore Orioles, 1983

Bob Watson, New York Yankees, 1981

Amos Otis, Kansas City Royals, 1980

Doug DeCinces, Baltimore Orioles, 1979

Jim Mason, New York Yankees, 1976

x-Gene Tenace, Oakland Athletics, 1972

Don Buford, Baltimore Orioles, 1969

Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers, 1968

Jose Santiago, Boston Red Sox, 1967

Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, 1966

Don Mincher, Minnesota Twins, 1965

Roger Maris, New York Yankees, 1960

Elston Howard, New York Yankees, 1955

Dusty Rhodes, New York Giants, 1954

George Selkirk, New York Yankees, 1936

Mel Ott, New York Giants, 1933

George Watkins, St. Louis Cardinals, 1930

Joe Harris, Washington Senators, 1925

Chick Fewster, New York Yankees, 1921

___

x-homered first two at-bats

