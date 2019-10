Nationals C Suzuki returns to lineup for Game 2 of NLCS

Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NL Championship Series after being sidelined by a head injury.

Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki (28) holds his head after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler during the seventh inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki gets hit by a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NL Championship Series after being sidelined by a head injury.

Suzuki got hurt during Washington’s clinching victory in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. He was hit on the left wrist by a pitch, and the ball shot up and knocked off his helmet.

Suzuki missed the Nationals’ 2-0 victory over St. Louis in the NLCS opener, but he was back behind the plate on Saturday. He was hitting seventh in the batting order.

While Suzuki returned to the field, center fielder Victor Robles was out of the lineup again because of a strained right hamstring. He got hurt in Game 2 against Los Angeles.

The Cardinals stayed with the same starting lineup they used in the series opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.