BB Hall of Fame gets nice array of World Series artifacts

This photo shows the home-run ball hit by Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick off Houston Astros pitcher Will Harris in the seventh inning of Game 7 at their baseball World Series in Houston, early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP/Ron Blum) Pictured is the ball that Howie Kendrick of the Washington Nationals hit for a go-ahead run in the seventh inning in a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, Oct. 30, 2019. The ball, which has a yellow smudge from where it hit the screen attached to the right-field foul pole, has been donated to the Hall of Fame. (AP/Ben Walker)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Artifacts from the World Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame, including the ball hit by Washington’s Howie Kendrick off the right-field foul pole for the go-ahead home run in Game 7.

Following the Nationals’ 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, the Nationals and players donated several pieces. Other items include a jersey worn by World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg in his Game 6 victory, a cap worn by starting pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 7, and the ball Juan Soto hit for a home run in Game 1.

The bat used by Kendrick to hit a grand slam homer in Game 5 of the NLDS and the batting helmet worn by ALCS MVP Jose Altuve of the Astros throughout the postseason were donated earlier.

All of the items will be featured in the Autumn Glory exhibit when it opens.

