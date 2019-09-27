Washington puts win streak on the line against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (93-66, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (90-69, second in the AL East) Washington; Friday, 7…

Cleveland Indians (93-66, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (90-69, second in the AL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (8-6, 3.82 ERA) Nationals: Austin Voth (1-1, 3.35 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Nationals are 47-31 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 leads the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Indians are 44-34 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.71. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.28 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and has 109 RBIs. Trea Turner is 15-for-41 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 72 extra base hits and is slugging .516. Oscar Mercado is 10-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Indians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.