Nats manager Martinez rejoins team after heart procedure

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has rejoined the team following a heart procedure that caused him to a miss a three-game series at St. Louis.

The 54-year-old was back in the dugout Friday, four days after a cardiac catheterization.

“The bottom line is I feel good to go and I’m very happy and excited to rejoin the team,” Martinez said. “It was hard to watch the games without being a part of it with the guys in the dugout.”

Washington began the day one game ahead of Milwaukee for the top NL wild card.

Bench coach Chip Hale managed the Nationals during Martinez’s absence, and Washington lost two of three to the Cardinals.

Martinez is in his second season as Nationals manager.

