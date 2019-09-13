Freeman leaves Braves’ game against Nationals in 4th

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman left the Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman left the Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning Friday night because of right elbow soreness.

The team said the move was precautionary.

Freeman’s spot in order did not come up in the top of the fourth. and Charlie Culberson replaced him at first base in the bottom of the inning. Freeman flied to right in the first and struck out swinging in the third against Max Scherzer.

