Washington hosts Baltimore, aims to build on Corbin’s solid outing

Baltimore Orioles (44-88, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (73-58, second in the AL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-6, 4.67 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.41 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -418; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Nationals are 36-27 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fourth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .399.

The Orioles are 22-42 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .244 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .316. The Orioles won the last meeting 2-0. Aaron Brooks recorded his fourth victory and Anthony Santander went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Baltimore. Patrick Corbin registered his sixth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and is slugging .550. Asdrubal Cabrera is 7-for-27 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .517. Alberto is 11-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .316 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

