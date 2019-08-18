Nats put struggling closer Doolittle on 10-day injured list

The Washington Nationals have put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.

The NL wild-card leaders made the move Sunday. They recalled righty Kyle McGowin from Double-A Harrisburg.

Doolittle has posted a career-worst 4.33 ERA with 28 saves. But the lefty blew his sixth save try Saturday in a 15-14, 14-inning loss. Doolittle allowed four runs on four hits while recording just one out in pitching for the second day in a row.

Doolittle is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA since the All-Star break. He is 6-4 overall and has given up a career-high 10 home runs.

The two-time All-Star has pitched 52 innings this season, his most since 2014.

