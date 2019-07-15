Tigers buy Triple-A contract of pitcher Trevor Rosenthal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have bought the contract of pitcher Trevor Rosenthal from Triple-A Toledo. The right-hander was…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have bought the contract of pitcher Trevor Rosenthal from Triple-A Toledo.

The right-hander was released by the Washington Nationals last month after going 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA in 12 appearances. He allowed 16 earned runs and eight hits with 15 walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Rosenthal missed all of last season because of elbow surgery and signed with Washington in November.

Detroit signed Rosenthal to a minor league contract June 29. He had no record in six games at Toledo, allowing six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Rosenthal made the NL All-Star team in 2015 when he saved 48 games for St. Louis. He had 45 saves in 2014.

The Tigers optioned left-hander Gregory Soto to Toledo.

