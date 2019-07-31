Braves visit the Nationals in division play

The Nationals are 30-21 against the rest of their division. Washington's team on-base percentage of .330 is seventh in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the club with an OBP of .395.

Atlanta Braves (63-45, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (57-50, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.44 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (6-6, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will host Atlanta in a meeting of division rivals.

The Nationals are 30-21 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is seventh in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the club with an OBP of .395.

The Braves are 27-18 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has slugged .457, good for second in in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .564 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 11-8. Julio Teheran earned his sixth victory and Adam Duvall went 4-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Atlanta. Erick Fedde registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 23 home runs and is batting .318. Adam Eaton is 8-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freeman leads the Braves with 128 hits and has 82 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-41 with six doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

