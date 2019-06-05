Sanchez expected to start as Nationals host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (29-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-33, fourth in the AL East) Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18…

Chicago White Sox (29-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-33, fourth in the AL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (1-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Chicago will play at Nationals Park Wednesday.

The Nationals are 14-15 on their home turf. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.79. Max Scherzer leads the team with a 3.06 ERA.

The White Sox are 12-17 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .252 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .323. The Nationals won the last meeting 9-5. Stephen Strasburg earned his sixth victory and Anthony Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Washington. Reynaldo Lopez registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is slugging .671. Matt Adams is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 home runs and is batting .250. Yolmer Sanchez has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .290 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Brian Dozier: day-to-day (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (leg soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.