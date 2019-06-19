202
Phillies reliever Pat Neshek exits with apparent injury

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 10:32 pm 06/19/2019 10:32pm
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, second from left, rounds the bases on a solo home run past third base coach Bob Henley as Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Pat Neshek (93) speaks with catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Washington. Washington won 2-0. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever Pat Neshek has left an appearance against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury.

Neshek exited with a 2-0 count on Trea Turner in the eighth inning of the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday night. The submarine right-hander gave up a solo home run to Victor Robles and retired the other two hitters he faced. It was unclear what happened to Neshek, who was replaced by right-hander JD Hammer.

Neshek entered 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 19 games. He came off the injured list Sunday after missing more than three weeks with a shoulder strain.

Topics:
Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
800
