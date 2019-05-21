Washington takes on New York in division matchup

Washington Nationals (19-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (21-25, third in the NL East) Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 7…

Washington Nationals (19-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (21-25, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents New York and Washington will square off at Citi Field.

The Mets are 15-13 against teams from the NL East. New York has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .331.

The Nationals are 10-11 against division opponents. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Anthony Rendon with a mark of .429. The Mets won the last meeting 5-3. Drew Gagnon secured his second victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Patrick Corbin took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 24 extra base hits and is batting .259. McNeil is 8-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for New York.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 51 hits and is batting .273. Rendon is 13-for-36 with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.