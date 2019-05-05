202
Nationals place Adams on 10-day IL with left shoulder strain

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 1:46 pm 05/05/2019 01:46pm
Washington Nationals' Matt Adams celebrates as he heads home after hitting a walkoff home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed first baseman Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain and recalled infielder Jake Noll from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday.

Adams, who is batting .250 with three homers and 13 RBIs, was injured diving to make an out in the second inning of Saturday’s 10-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He joins a long list of sidelined Nationals that includes Ryan Zimmerman (foot), Anthony Rendon (elbow), Trea Turner (finger) and Juan Soto (back).

Noll, a rookie, is joining the Nationals for the third time this season.

