Nats’ Sánchez strains hamstring, will go on injured list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals pitcher Aníbal Sánchez will go on the injured list after leaving in the second inning of Washington’s 7-6 win against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Sánchez, a 35-year-old right-hander, is 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA. He was staked to a 4-0 lead that Washington’s bullpen failed to hold.

“Scheduled to get an MRI tomorrow,” manager Dave Martinez said. “As of right now he’s going to end up on the IL. He’ll probably miss a start.”

After throwing ball four to Brandon Nimmo with one out and a man on first, Sánchez walked to the rear of the mound. Martinez and director of athletic training Paul Lessard went to the mound, and Sánchez soon departed.

“Last year was the first time that I pulled my hammy, but this one was different — some move that I made to first and twist something on my hamstring and didn’t let me stop my body with my landing leg,” Sánchez said. “I couldn’t stop my body to home plate.”

No Nationals pitcher has started 0-7 since Jason Marquis in 2010.

