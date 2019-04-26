202
Renfroe, Hosmer homer as Padres edge Nationals 4-3

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 10:31 pm 04/26/2019 10:31pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres topped Washington 4-3 on Friday night after Carter Kieboom went deep for the Nationals in his major league debut.

Renfroe, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning, drove Sean Doolittle’s 1-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for his fifth homer. It was only the second run allowed by Doolittle (3-1) in 12 appearances.

Craig Stammen (3-1) got the win despite allowing Kieboom’s solo homer in the eighth. The shot to left-center was the first hit for Kieboom, who was promoted from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

Kirby Yates worked the ninth for his major league-best 13th save. He struck out Kieboom to escape a bases-loaded jam.

San Diego improved to 12-3 in games decided by two runs or less.

Washington ace Max Scherzer struck out 10 while allowing two runs over seven innings. He retired his first 13 batters before Eric Hosmer homered in the fifth.

Scherzer became the 35th player in major league history to record 2,500 strikeouts when Manuel Margot was caught looking in the sixth. Scherzer ended the night at 2,503 Ks.

San Diego starter Matt Strahm struck out eight over six innings. He surrendered two runs on Yan Gomes’ homer in the fourth that clanked off the railing in front of the left-field seats.

After Hosmer connected, the Padres tied it on Manny Machado’s RBI single in the seventh.

Washington outfielder Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single to lead off the first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Justin Miller was activated from the injured list and RHP Trevor Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day IL. Miller, who is 0-0 with a 5.68 ERA, missed 10 games with a lower back strain. Rosenthal, who is dealing with a viral infection, is 0-1 with a 36.00 ERA over seven appearances. … 3B Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup after missing four games with a left elbow contusion. … To make room for Kieboom, INF Jake Noll was optioned to Triple-A Fresno and RHP Koda Glover (forearm strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.67 ERA) gave up one run in six innings while striking out seven last May 22 in his only previous start against Washington.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-1, 4.11 ERA) is 7-2 with a 3.05 ERA in his career against the Padres, including a 15-strikeout game in his last home start against them in 2017.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

600