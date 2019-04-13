Eaton, Kendrick homer in 8th, Nats rally past Pirates 3-2

Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday.

Washington Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez follows through on a pitch to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howie Kendrick is quickly making up for lost time.

Limited to only five games last season because of a torn Achilles and slowed this spring by a hamstring injury, the 35-year-old Kendrick is off to a fast start for the Washington Nationals.

He’s 6 for 10, including a home run Saturday that sent the Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.

After Adam Eaton’s two-out, two-strike homer in the eighth inning tied it, Kendrick connected on the next pitch.

“Following him up right there I was just like all right I want to get a pinch that I can get a drive,” Kendrick said. “Wasn’t necessarily thinking trying to hit a homer or anything like that. It just happened that way.”

Kendrick started his second game of the season and his shot off Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez (0-1) was his second homer of the year. The second baseman is now in his 14th season.

Eaton finished with three hits as the Nationals denied Pittsburgh its first series win in Washington since 2013. The teams finish the three-game set on Sunday.

Wander Suero (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Sean Doolittle escaped his own first-and-second, one-out jam for his first save.

Melky Cabrera hit his first home run of the season, tagging Anibal Sanchez to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

Pirates starter Chris Archer struck out nine and allowed one run in seven innings in his third start of the season. He also singled in the seventh for his first hit of the season.

“It’s frustrating,” Archer said. “We played a great game. Our margin for error is small.”

Archer pitched while appealing his five-game suspension from Major League Baseball for setting off a bench-clearing fracas at PNC Park last Sunday. He threw a fastball behind Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich, who stood and admired a long home run in his previous at-bat.

There were five ejections, but Archer wasn’t tossed. He can keep playing until there’s a final ruling on his appeal.

Sanchez lasted seven innings, allowing two runs off seven hits while striking out two. He has yet to win in three starts since joining Washington from Atlanta in the offseason as a free agent.

NATIONALS RECORD

Anthony Rendon doubled to break a Nationals record with at least one-extra base hit in 10 straight games. He had shared the mark with Ryan Zimmerman. Rendon also extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

THIRD BASE SWITCH

Colin Moran earned the start at third base for Pittsburgh over Jung Ho Kang a day after hitting the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning as a pinch-hitter.

Kang entered Saturday batting just .108 (4 for 37) in 12 games. He then struck out in the ninth with two runners on.

He’s trying to figure out how to do well again,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “I’m anticipating Moran will play again tomorrow and that will give (Kang) a three game break to work on some things in extended work time.

Moran went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Justin Miller (lower back strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He pitched one inning in Friday’s night loss to Pittsburgh and afterward manager Dave Martinez expressed concern about his fastball velocity.

Miller has made seven appearances this season for Washington posting a 5.68 ERA. RHP Austen Williams was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. The 26-year-old went 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in 10 appearances out of the Washington bullpen in 2018.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (0-2, 3.00 ERA) has a 3.50 ERA in three career appearances against the Nationals. Pittsburgh’s opening day starter lasted just two innings in his last appearance on Monday in Chicago.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.32) will make his fourth start of the season a day later than expected after dealing with right leg soreness. Scherzer is 11-10 in 32 career starts when coming off six or more days of rest.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.