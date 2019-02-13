202
Nationals trade reliever Trevor Gott to Giants for cash

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 12:29 pm 02/13/2019 12:29pm
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Trevor Gott (26) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the eight inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington. Colorado won 5-1. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have traded right-handed reliever Trevor Gott to the San Francisco Giants for cash.

Wednesday’s move comes after Washington designated the 26-year-old Gott for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson.

Gott went 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 appearances totaling 19 innings for the Nationals in 2018, with 15 strikeouts, 10 walks and four home runs allowed.

He is 5-4 with a 4.64 ERA in 81 games, all in relief, since making his major league debut in 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels.

