Barraclough, Nationals go to salary arbitration

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 8:43 pm 02/07/2019 08:43pm
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Miami Marlins' Kyle Barraclough delivers a pitch during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, in Miami. The Washington Nationals picked up righty reliever Kyle Barraclough from Miami in their first offseason move to rebuild the bullpen. The Nationals said Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, that they gave the Marlins international slot value in the deal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Barraclough and the Washington Nationals have gone to salary arbitration, with the reliever asking for $2 million and the team arguing for $1,725,000.

Arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Steven Wolf and Elizabeth Neumeier heard the case Thursday.

Barraclough was 1-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 61 games last season for Miami, which traded him to the Nationals last October. He had a $556,500 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Players lead 3-1 in decisions this year. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham won, and Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost.

A decision also is pending for Toronto reliever Ryan Tepera, who asked for a raise from $574,700 to $1.8 million and was offered $1,525,000. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis heard the case Wednesday.

Tepera, a 31-year-old right-hander, was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA last year. He was on the disabled list between June 27 and July 15 with right elbow inflammation.

Six more players remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 15.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

