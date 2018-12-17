Indians complete trade with Nats, get minor league infielder

202.5
By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 1:39 pm 12/17/2018 01:39pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio from Washington to complete the trade that sent All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals.

Cleveland dealt Gomes last month for a package that included right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, outfielder Daniel Johnston and a player to be named, who turned to be Monasterio.

The 21-year-old began last season in the Chicago Cubs organization before he was traded to the Nationals on July 31. He batted a combined .267 with three homers and 36 RBIs in 122 games.

He played second base, shortstop and third base. Monasterio signed with the Cubs as a 17-year-old in 2014.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

