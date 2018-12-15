AP Source: Nationals have agreement in principle with Adams

Getting Adams is the latest move this offseason for Washington, which signed left-handed starter Patrick Corbin and catcher Kurt Suzuki, traded for catcher Yan Gomes and is waiting to see what happens with star outfielder Bryce Harper.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free agent first baseman Matt Adams has an agreement to return to the Washington Nationals, pending a successful physical exam.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press that Adams and the Nationals agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with a mutual option for 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had not made an announcement.

Adams was traded by Washington to St. Louis in August for $50,000. He hit .158 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 27 games with the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old Adams is expected to split time at first base again with Ryan Zimmerman. The agreement was first reported by the Athletic.

