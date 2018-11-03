202
Nationals sign former Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal

By The Associated Press November 3, 2018 12:48 pm 11/03/2018 12:48pm
FILE - In this July 14, 2017 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that righty reliever Rosenthal and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a contract for 2019, subject to a successful physical. The people spoke Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an agreement. Rosenthal missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have signed former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year contract with a conditional option for 2020.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the deal Saturday. The contract guarantees Rosenthal $7 million, and he can earn an additional $8 million in performance bonuses.

Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is a hard-throwing right-hander with 121 career saves in the majors, all with St. Louis.

Rosenthal had a career-high 48 saves in 2015 and was a National League All-Star. He had only 14 saves in 2016 and 11 in 2017 before getting injured.

The Cardinals released Rosenthal in November 2017, a few months after he had surgery.

