202
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals pick up $6M…

Nationals pick up $6M option for 2019 on closer Doolittle

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 5:38 pm 10/29/2018 05:38pm
Share
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Washington. The Nationals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have exercised their $6 million club option for 2019 on lefty closer Sean Doolittle.

The Nationals announced the move Monday.

His contract has another team option, at $6.5 million, for 2020.

The 32-year-old Doolittle had 25 saves and a 3-3 record with a 1.60 ERA in 43 appearances this season, earning an NL All-Star selection.

He missed two months with an injured left foot.

Doolittle has 82 saves in the majors since making his debut in 2012 with the Oakland Athletics, who traded him to Washington during the 2017 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
sean doolittle Sports Washington Nationals washington nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500