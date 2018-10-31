AP sources: RHP Trevor Rosenthal, Nationals agree for 2019

Righty reliever Trevor Rosenthal and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a contract for 2019, subject to a successful physical.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that righty reliever Trevor Rosenthal and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a contract for 2019, subject to a successful physical.

The people spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an agreement.

Rosenthal missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in 2017.

The 28-year-old is a hard-throwing former closer for the St. Louis Cardinals with 121 career saves.

One person told the AP that Rosenthal gets a one-year contract that guarantees $7 million and allows him a chance to earn an additional $8 million in performance bonuses. According to that person, Rosenthal’s salary next year will be $6 million, and the agreement includes a $15 million conditional player option for 2020 that kicks in if Rosenthal appears in 50 games next year or has 30 games finished. The option has a $1 million buyout.

