Nationals RHP Scherzer reaches 300 strikeouts for the season

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 9:09 pm 09/25/2018 09:09pm
Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer has become the 17th major league pitcher since 1900 to strike out at least 300 batters in a season.

Scherzer reached the milestone by getting Austin Dean of the Miami Marlins to whiff on an 85 mph slider for the second out of the seventh inning Tuesday night. That was Scherzer’s 10th K of the game.

He has 10 strikeouts or more in a majors-high 18 of his 33 starts in 2018.

Scherzer entered Tuesday 17-7 with a 2.57 ERA as he tries to earn a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award with Washington. He also won the AL honor in 2013 for the Detroit Tigers.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

