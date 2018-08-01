Mets’ Steven Matz to be evaluated for forearm discomfort

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz will be evaluated by doctors after experiencing forearm discomfort. Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Matz reported the pain after he failed to get out of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz will be evaluated by doctors after experiencing forearm discomfort.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday that Matz reported the pain after he failed to get out of the first inning in Tuesday night’s 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Matz threw 32 pitches, faced 11 batters and allowed seven runs on eight hits. Callaway says the 27-year-old was experiencing tightness and a “dead arm.”

Callaway says: “Maybe he’s hitting a little bit of a wall right now.”

Matz is 5-9 with a 4.35 ERA in 21 starts this season. He struggled with elbow problems through most of 2017 before having season-ending surgery in August.

Matz has pitched 107 2/3 innings this season. His career high is 132 1/3 innings in 2016, and Callaway says the workload may be a factor.

