Ill Harper not in lineup against Phillies

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 7:37 pm 08/29/2018 07:37pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies because he was sick.

The six-time All-Star was available to pinch-hit, manager Dave Martinez said. Harper was lifted in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game due to illness.

Harper has been on a roll since the All-Star break, batting .331 with seven homers and 30 RBIs over 36 games.

Topics:
Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
