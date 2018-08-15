202
Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hit by pitch, leaves game

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 11:04 pm 08/15/2018 11:04pm
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter hangs his head after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in St. Louis. Carpenter left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter left the Cardinals’ game Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals after being hit on the hand by a pitch from Matt Grace in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Carpenter was removed as a precaution and X-rays were negative.

Carpenter was replaced by Patrick Wisdom.

Before leaving, Carpenter extended his on-base streak to 33 games. He has 17 homers and 30 RBIs during the run.

