Bryce Harper pulled after being hit in knee by pitch

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 9:44 pm 08/04/2018 09:44pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals star Bryce Harper has been pulled from a game after being hit by a pitch in the right knee.

Harper was struck in the sixth inning of Washington’s doubleheader nightcap against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night and was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh.

Reds reliever Austin Brice hit the All-Star outfielder with a curveball. Harper struggled initially to put weight on the leg, but eventually made his way to first base. He later took second on a wild pitch and came out to play right field in the seventh.

Mason Williams opened the seventh for Cincinnati with a double into the right-center gap. Harper chased after the ball but was clearly limited. He was then replaced by Adam Eaton.

Harper had two hits in the first game, extending his streak of four consecutive games with at least two hits, before going 0 for 3 in the nightcap. He is 8 for 17 (.470) with one home run and five RBIs during that five-game stretch.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
bryce harper MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports

