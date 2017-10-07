201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Nationals » Nationals assistant hitting coach…

Nationals assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones suspended

By The Associated Press October 7, 2017 9:43 am 10/07/2017 09:43am
Share
Washington Nationals' assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones watches batting practice during a baseball workout at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals host the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say that assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.

The team says the suspension is connected to a legal matter.

The club announced Jones’ suspension less than a half-hour before the scheduled first pitch of Game 1 of Washington’s NL Division Series against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The 42-year-old Jones retired as a player in 2008 after 10 years with four teams.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest